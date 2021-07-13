The cherished Northeast Kingdom’s Fenton Chester Arena is in danger of closing due to the pandemic. As the home of multiple youth, high school and adult hockey and skating programs the uncertainty of the future is concerning to the thousands of recreational skaters of all ages that use the facility.

Rescue Ice Hockey in the Northeast Kingdom – RINK, Inc. launched a GoFundMe to rescue the Fenton Chester Arena.

“There is no other skating facility within an hour of Fenton Chester Arena and after the NEK’s teams and skaters were displaced to alternate arenas last season it is apparent that Fenton Chester is essential to continue the proud skating and hockey tradition in the Northeast Kingdom. Even if traveling was an option, alternate arenas lack the ice time to absorb our programs and outdoor rinks cannot reliably provide the necessary ice,” writes the GoFundMe organizer.

The fundraising goal of $35,000 will go towards paying for start-up and initial operating costs.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/6cgj/rink-inc.