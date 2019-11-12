The funds support upcoming programming: “Reframing Early History: King Philip’s War and the Abenaki Nation,” a talk by award-winning author, literary scholar, and historian Lisa Brooks, Ph.D., at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 in Mack Hall Auditorium.

“To bring engaging speakers and culturally relevant programs to Vermont and make these events public… this is the purpose of the grant award from the Vermont Academy of Arts and Sciences,” Fleming said. “We are proud to support this event in the bicentennial Year of Norwich University.”

Pictured l-r: On Tuesday, Oct. 22, Kevin K. Fleming, president of the Vermont Academy of Arts and Sciences and Norwich University Professor of Psychology presents a grant for $2,000 to the Sullivan Museum and History Center Director John Hart.