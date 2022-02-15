Winter weather has arrived and with it an increase in the number of home fires. The American Red Cross Northern New England Region is recruiting new volunteers to help respond to these local emergencies by supporting people in their time of greatest need.

Since July, trained Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) members have responded to at least 52 home fires in Vermont, helping 161 people.

Local Response Help Needed DAT volunteers help families with their immediate needs after a fire in their home and offer support during a very difficult time. As a DAT team member, you will provide emotional support, access to financial assistance and information to help families begin to recover. DAT team members respond to emergencies to provide immediate compassion and care. Training will be provided.

“Our Red Cross volunteers support their community and neighbors in need each and every day by responding to local emergencies,” said Aaron McIntire, Regional Disaster Officer, American Red Cross Northern New England Region. “We need more help so no one faces this heartbreaking situation alone.”

In Vermont, we are seeking 35 disaster volunteers in the following areas to meet the current need:

• Franklin and Orleans Counties (4), Grand Isle County (4), Caledonia County (5), Central Vermont (8), Southern Vermont (6), Rutland County (4), Upper Valley (4)

Blood Services Volunteers Also Needed The Red Cross also needs volunteers to support blood collections as the country faces an ongoing critical need for blood products and platelets. Blood donor ambassadors play an important role by greeting, registering, answering questions and providing information to blood donors throughout the donation process.

In Vermont, we are seeking 44 blood donor ambassadors in the following counties to meet the current need:

• Chittenden (8), Essex (2), Franklin (2), Lamoille (3), Orange (4), Orleans (3), Rutland (4), Washington (5), Windham (3), Addison (2), Bennington (1) Caledonia (3), Grand Isle (2), Windsor (2)

COVID-19 and Staying Safe The need for volunteers is constant and continues to evolve as the Red Cross navigates the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The safety of everyone is our top priority and our guidelines reflect the latest CDC safety recommendations. COVID-19 vaccination is required for in-person volunteer roles beginning February 15, 2022. When considering volunteer opportunities, review the CDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, consult your health care provider and follow local guidance.

Please consider joining the Red Cross as a volunteer today and bring help and hope to people in need. Vaccination verification required for in-person roles. Note: this does not apply where contrary to current state or local regulations. Find out more at redcross.org/volunteertoday.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.