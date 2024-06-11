In Hitchcock’s masterpiece “Vertigo,” Jimmy Stewart plays a mentally damaged man who has two totally different relationships – both with the same woman.

The film focuses on Jimmy Stewart’s ugly vices: his possessiveness, his selfishness, and his controlling nature.

“Random Harvest” is “Vertigo” seen through rose-colored glasses. Same basic plot, same soap-opera drama. But a much more hopeful take on human nature.

Ronald Coleman is the mentally damaged leading man. When we meet him in 1918, he’s living in the veterans wing of an English Insane Asylum. He returned from the French trenches with absolutely no memory of who he is. The doctors call him Smith.

Don’t worry about old Smithy, though: everything that happens to him for the next 15 years is pretty sweet.

On Armistice Day – while everyone is joyously celebrating – Smith sneaks away from the asylum. Within minutes, a sweet lady named Paula (Greer Garson) decides to drop everything and help Smith make a new life.

Smith and Paula evade the authorities by moving to a remote cottage town in Devon. They make a humble little family together and live happily ever after.

That is until the leading man gets hit by a car and forgets about Smith and Paula and Devon altogether. Suddenly it all comes back to him: he’s Charles Ranier.

Charles Ranier – conveniently – just inherited a mansion and a moderate-sized business empire. The Ranier family is startled by his return after three years, but they invite him back without a fuss. Charles’s pretty niece (by marriage) instantly develops a huge crush on the returning soldier.

“Random Harvest” was a wartime hit on both sides of the Atlantic. And I think I know why. It is the anti-noir: an optimistic drama where good things happen to good people.

Whether he’s Smith or Ranier, the leading man is always stumbling upon good fortune and hot women who love him. And we don’t begrudge him the serendipity. In a movie filled with wholesome, selfless English people, the lead character stands out for his gentlemanliness and measured positivity.

The real test of goodness, however, is not when life is throwing gobs of money and hot college students at you. It is when you are tested with bad news and hardship.

Paula is the emotional heart of “Random Harvest.” Her husband disappears suddenly without a word. What is she to do? Paula’s response is surprising, awesomely soapy, and totally compelling.

Even in her turmoil and confusion, Paula remains steadfastly unselfish.

This isn’t a perfect movie. But it is as wholesome as they come. I can’t think of another story where everyone is definitely a good guy, and every decision is made with the spirit of duty and decency.

“Random Harvest” isn’t quite as great as “Vertigo.” But it is a lot more hopeful and uplifting.