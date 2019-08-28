RAD-Innovations LLC Introduces the RAD RaceRunnerTM Running Frame Designed for Disabled Athletes with Balance and Mobility Issues

RAD-Innovations LLC is pleased to announce the introduction and availability of the RAD RaceRunnerTM running frame. The RAD RaceRunner running frame is designed for use by individuals challenged with balance, range of motion and mobility resulting from cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida, stroke, or amputation, for example. Athletes use running frames to compete in the sport of RaceRunning which is an internationally recognized disability sport. While RaceRunning is established in Europe and gaining interest in other parts of the world, its popularity has been slow to grow in North America.

The RAD RaceRunner running frame is made of aluminum and similar to a tricycle without pedals that supports the athlete as they move. Despite significant physical challenges, most athletes can propel themselves on the RAD RaceRunner running frame considerably faster than they can move unassisted. The low center of gravity and frame design offers stability and poise while running or walking. The saddle unit counteracts lateral sway and can also be used as a seat when at rest. The RAD RaceRunner running frame rolls so freely that even someone who is restricted to a wheelchair can propel themselves by their own efforts.

“RAD is interested in RaceRunning because we see the RAD RaceRunner running frame as one of the most affordable products that can make a difference in people’s lives,” said David Black, co-owner, RAD-Innovations LLC. “We’ve been providing products to the mobility market since 1999 and with that know-how we have the ability and sourcing to significantly improve the design, quality, cost and deliverability over similar products, as well as the experience to support and train organizations in developing local programs.”

RaceRunning as a Competitive Sport

RaceRunning is an internationally recognized disability sport and promoted by the Cerebral Palsy International Sports and Recreation Association (CPIRSA). Athletes compete on a track in distances ranging from 40 to 5,000 meters. Like many other adaptive sports, competitors are classified based on their disability which allows athletes with physical challenges to compete on an even playing field. Originally developed in Denmark, the concept of RaceRunning was designed for foot-pushing wheelchair classes. It provides individuals who cannot compete in a racing wheelchair and/or ambulant run with opportunities for aerobic competition.

One hundred twenty athletes from 17 countries competed at the 2019 World Championships held in Copenhagen earlier this summer. There are currently 30 countries with an estimated 500 registered RaceRunning athletes with only a handful from the U.S. RaceRunning was recently admitted as a demonstration sport at the Paralympic Games.

RaceRunning in the U.S.

While running frames are used in competitive environments, it’s also suitable for anyone who wants to experience the joy of movement. Benefits can include improved muscle tone, range of motion, cardiovascular and joint function. Often disabled persons are isolated and participating in a club-based sport allows them to be more independent, develop friendships and expand social networks.

RAD-Innovations will establish a club in Middlebury, Vermont. Efforts in other countries have demonstrated that the growth of RaceRunning starts at the grassroots level with the development of local clubs. Local athletes can try the sport in a low-key, supportive environment, and as a network of clubs expands, competitive opportunities will become available. Two of RAD’s employees have been certified by CPIRSA as RaceRunning coaches.

Recently, Kate McKay from Cornwall, Vermont who has cerebral palsy, tried out the RAD RaceRunner running frame. According to her father, David McKay, “She caught right on to it and put a grin on her face. Independence is important to her, and while physical therapy is very regimented, the RaceRunning frame allows Kate to use her body in different ways. One of the best aspects is that it allows Kate to explore using her body for herself. It makes her feel happy.”

Product Availability

The RAD RaceRunner running frame from RAD-Innovations LLC will be assembled in Cornwall, Vermont and available to the North American market in late 2019. Frames will be available for international distribution as well.

Advance orders are now being accepted. Multiple sizes are available and can be customized to individuals’ needs. Contact RAD-Innovations LLC for more information on sizing, cost and delivery. More details are available at www.racerunningusa.com

About RAD-Innovations LLC

As North America’s adaptive sports and inclusive cycling mobility specialist for more than 25 years, RAD- Innovations LLC designs, manufactures, sells and distributes the world’s best adaptive bikes and products. RAD’s founders, David Black and Anja Wrede, work collaboratively with their clients from the initial concept to the final experience. Every bike and mobility product is specifically tailored to each client’s needs and abilities, ensuring their ride is as unique as they are. Customer support for ordering, assembling and shipping will be based in Cornwall, Vermont.