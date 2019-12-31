The Vermont Sports Hall of Fame has presented a check for $3,000 to Prevent Child Abuse Vermont to help support its programs across the state.

The recent donation comes from the proceeds from the annual Hall of Fame induction dinner and celebration in South Burlington earlier this year.

The check presentation brings the total raised by the Hall of Fame to about $19,000 since 2011 when PCAV was adopted as the VSHoF’s designated charity.

Hall of Fame Chairman Barry Stone of South Burlington presented the check to PCAV Deputy Director Ed Bride of Barre during a recent meeting.

“Prevent Child Abuse really appreciates the strong support it has received from the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame through the years,” Bride said.

“It makes a big difference,” Bride said about the $19,000 donated by the Hall to PCAV.

He said Prevent Child Abuse Vermont serves more than 16,000 people annually throughout the 14 counties and noted the donated dollars from the Hall all stay within the Green Mountain state.

Stone, who heads the 15-member board, said the Hall has witnessed the positive work PCAV has completed through the years.

“The Hall of Fame is pleased to have PCAV as our signature charity. PCAV does a lot of tremendous work for so many people and families. We were able to make another donation this year because of the success of the annual induction banquet, which was sold out,” Stone said.

The Vermont Sports Hall of Fame was launched in October 2011 as a nonprofit organization to recognize individuals whose achievements and efforts have enhanced sports, athletics and recreation in the Green Mountain State. Besides honoring those making significant contributions to the state’s sports legacy, the Hall is designed to help promote and provide inspiration in sports and recreation to the youth of Vermont.

Nominations are accepted from the general public by filing a form from the Hall’s website: www.vermontsportshall.com. All nominations remain under consideration.

The Vermont Hall has inducted 87 honorees since the first class in 2012. Voting is conducted by the VSHoF board of directors, a statewide sports advisory panel and the previous inductees.

The next Hall of Fame class will be inducted April 25, 2020 at the Delta Hotel by Marriott on Williston Road in South Burlington. The review of nominations is underway and the announcement of the selections is expected in January 2020. Information on banquet tickets will be available shortly after.

For more information on the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame, log on to www.vermontsportshall.com. For more information on Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, log on to www.pcav.org.