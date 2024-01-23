From left to right: Kristina Von Trapp Frame – Chair, PCAVT Board of Directors, Lisa Sylvester – 2023 Champion for Children, Linda E. Johnson – Executive Director PCAVT

The PCAVT community came together on January 15 for a spectacular evening at the Annual Award Ceremony & Dinner, dedicated to honoring our “Champions for Children”; Representative Jessica Brumsted; Representative Carol Ode; Lisa Sylvester – Interrobang Design Collaborative, Richmond VT; Inc., Chair Diane Lanpher; Chair Theresa Wood; Mark Sanderson; Pat Heffernan – President of Marketing Partners, Burlington VT; Steve Ribolini – S/R Services Inc.

The event was a resounding success, bringing together dedicated staff, esteemed board members, and our inspiring champions who have demonstrated unwavering commitment to the well-being and future of our children.

The ambiance was filled with warmth and camaraderie as we celebrated the remarkable contributions of those who have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact on the lives of children in our community. From heartfelt speeches to heartfelt connections, the evening was a testament to the power of collective efforts in creating a brighter future for our youth.

As we reflect on this wonderful event, we are filled with gratitude for the passion and dedication exhibited by our champions. Their commitment to fostering a nurturing environment for children has truly set a standard for excellence in our community. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended and made this evening memorable.

Looking ahead, PCAVT is eager and optimistic about the future. The Annual Award Ceremony & Dinner served as a reminder of the incredible things that can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared vision. We are excited to build on this momentum, working collaboratively to create even more opportunities and support systems for our children.

For more information about PCA Vermont and our ongoing initiatives, please visit PCAVT.org.

The mission of PCAVT is to promote and support healthy relationships within families, schools, and communities to eliminate child abuse. Serving Vermont began as Parents Anonymous of VT in 1976 and has grown to have a helpline and three main programmatic areas: Child Sexual Abuse Prevention, Family Support Programs, and the Safe Environments for Infants and Toddlers Program. PCAVT partners with over 250 organizations across Vermont, and many more both nationally and internationally. PCAVT’s programs are skills based, teaching adults how to nurture healthy development in children, and emphasize adult responsibility in keeping children safe.