Statement by Lucy Leriche, Vice President, Vermont Public Affairs, Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund on the Passage of the Reproductive Liberty Amendment (Prop 5) by the Vermont Senate.

“We applaud the Vermont Senate for passing the Reproductive Liberty Amendment. The passage of this amendment in the Senate moves us one step closer to protecting reproductive freedom for all people in Vermont. Reproductive freedom is central to people’s liberty and dignity, and every person should have the right to determine their own life course regardless of their race, gender, religion, income or zip code.

“People in Vermont have supported and valued reproductive liberty for nearly 50 years. We’re grateful for today’s historic vote in the Senate, and for the leadership of Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint and Senator Ginny Lyons, Chair of Senate Health and Welfare Committee, who have been advocating for years for the passage of the Reproductive Liberty Amendment to strengthen the rights of Vermonters. We urge the House to pass this important constitutional amendment during next year’s legislative session so that Vermonters can vote on this critical amendment.”