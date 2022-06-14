Planned Parenthood of Northern New England (PPNNE) announced its strategic decision to close five health centers and expand days of operation at seven health centers to ensure the organization is sustainable and able to meet the needs of the region, patients, and staff long term.

PPNNE will expand the days of operation to a minimum of four or five days per week at all other health centers and will continue to operate its Telehealth program which has grown tremendously throughout the pandemic.

“To rise to the moment that we are in, we have made the difficult but strategic decision to close five of our part-time health centers effective June 12,” said Kai Williams, Senior Vice President of Health Care Delivery. “Our patients and our long-term ability to provide care are at the center of every decision we make, which is why we also plan to expand hours at seven additional health centers.”

In Vermont, the health centers in Bennington, Hyde Park, Middlebury, and St. Albans will close.

PPNNE will expand its days of operation at seven locations: Barre, Brattleboro, and Williston, Vermont. The expansion at these health centers will take place over the course of the year. There will be no changes in operating hours St. Johnsbury, and White River Junction in Vermont. PPNNE is working with those impacted by the closures on other employment opportunities at PPNNE.

Patients can continue to access care by visiting one of our other 15 PPNNE health centers or utilizing our popular Telehealth program. In this critical moment, PPNNE remains committed to delivering the essential health care our patients need, no matter what. To book an appointment, visit ppnne.org or call 1-866-476-1321.