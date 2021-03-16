Plainfield’ Bagged Community Supper will be serving the public on March 23rd from 6 to 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church. Participants can expect a variety of pre-cooked soups and take out items from which to choose, as well as side items such as bread, a choice of baked dessert and an apple. All meals are free, and donations are deeply appreciated.

Participants are asked to wear masks, to choose from the menu outside, and then to pick up at the side door of the church. Please observe a six-foot distance while waiting outside to get your meals. Each one meal bag serves two people, so please plan meal portions accordingly for yourself and your family so we can share equally.

Community Supper Support Group (CSSG) volunteers are very careful with sanitizing, masks and gloves to prevent any illness or contamination as the meals are assembled.

Marshfield’s Onion River Food Shelf at the Old Schoolhouse Common will provide the balance of the bagged meals to participants in Marshfield the next day (March 24), between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

In addition to our two local household sponsors this month and space provided by Grace Church, bread for the meal is donated by the Red Hen Bakery in Middlesex and the main meal soups are prepared and provided with significant discount by Joe’s Kitchen in Montpelier. We are especially thankful to all our volunteers and donors for their continued support.

Please leave a message at 802-454-1203 (before that Tuesday) if you need more details or would like to contribute for future meals. The church door and the Old Schoolhouse entrance are both handicapped accessible.