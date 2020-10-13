CSSG Volunteers assemble bagged community supper meals in March. Photo: M. Billingsley.

Plainfield’s Community Supper Support Group will resume our series of no-contact bagged family meals on Tuesday, October 27 in Plainfield, and Wednesday, October 28 in Marshfield. Pickup is scheduled from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church in Plainfield and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Onion River Food Shelf in Marshfield.

The two-person meals will include a sealed soup container from Joe’s Kitchen, a baked dessert including a gluten-free option, sliced bread from Red Hen Bakery and fruit. There will be meat soup and vegetarian options available. Masks are requested by all participants, as well that a single person at-a-time does the pickup at the church or the food shelf. Food is prepared and assembled in a sanitized environment by volunteer helpers wearing masks and gloves.

The soup and fruit portions of the meal are being donated through a contribution from a Plainfield family, and the soups from Joe’s Kitchen were discounted as a contribution from that business. Breads are contributed by Red Hen Bakery in Middlesex. The Community Supper Support Group has been organizing community meals in Plainfield for three years and is supported by a team of volunteer drivers, helpers, bakers and meal prep people.

If you would like to contribute funds to help the supper series, or to volunteer as a community supper helper please contact Helen Rabin at 454-7119 or Michael Billingsley at michaelbix@gmail.com.