Cultivating Peace Vermont sponsored a “Petals of Compassion Ceremony” at the Youth Triumphant Statue in Vermont City Park in downtown Barre on Sunday Dec. 20, 2020. The Petals Of Compassion Ceremony created a sacred space to acknowledge and mourn a number of unarmed people of color who have been murdered by police throughout the United States. Participants publicly voiced their personal commitments to engage in racial justice activism. This action was in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and to coincide with the Black Lives Matter flag flown in Barre for the month of December.