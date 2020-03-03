People’s Health & Wellness Clinic is hosting their 14th Annual Bowl-a-Thon, on March 28th at Twin City Family Center from 1:00 – 3:00 pm. Every year, teams and individuals competitively fundraise for a chance to win bragging rights and exclusive prizes from amazing local businesses.

Proceeds from the Bowl-a-thon support the clinic to provide free, comprehensive healthcare and preventative services for Central Vermonters who are uninsured or underinsured. Funds raised spare the costly burden that otherwise strike local hospitals, emergency personnel, and community members when patients need care but cannot afford it.

The leaderboard competition is underway, as teams of five need to raise $250 or more to hit the lanes on the big day. Teams can register online now and start tracking their progress through secure fundraising pages.

The event is a win-win for everyone! Top team and individual fundraisers take home local treasures and gift certificates; and individuals who raise more than $200 will be entered into raffle drawings for special prizes. Other chances to win include the coveted 50/50 Plus raffle.

The Bowl-a-Thon is made possible by Central Vermont Medical Center, Times Argus, L. Brown & Sons, WDEV, and Twin City Family Fun Center. Additional sponsors this year include Hunger Mountain Coop, Community National Bank, Washington County Mental Health Services, and Policy Integrity. Silver, Gold, and Underwriter Sponsorships are still available. For more information and a link to register as a bowler or a sponsor, visit phwcvt.org.