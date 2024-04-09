Vermont State University’s (VTSU) Randolph hosted the 10th annual Middle School Popsicle Stick Bridge Building Competition, bringing together 110 middle school students from eight schools throughout Vermont.

Twenty-eight teams of students applied physics and engineering principles in the construction of bridges using only Popsicle sticks, Elmer’s glue, toothpicks, and dental floss.

“Lisa” is the winning Popsicle stick bridge constructed by People’s Academy Wild Wolves. The Wild Wolves won the 2024 middle school bridge building competition and Lisa supported 4,822 pounds before (literally) cracking under the pressure.

“This is such a positive and inspiring event for everyone – the competing teams and their coaches, VTSU students, staff, and faculty. The energy during these events is contagious!” said engineering professor and organizer John Diebold. “Not only is the Bridge Building Competition one of the highlights of our year, it’s also an invaluable opportunity for young learners to get real, hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) experience.”

These unique events not only provide students with the opportunity to experience what it is to be an engineer – designing structures to a set of specifications and then see them perform their function – but also represents a valuable teambuilding experience – fostering collaboration and curiosity and inspiring future generations of engineers to become the kinds of creative problem-solvers our society needs to thrive.

The Bridge Building Competition is conducted in partnership with the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans). VTrans generously provides financial support for the event and engineers from their team to act as judges. Student bridges are judged on aesthetics and originality of design, as well as presentation. Students predict the load their bridge will carry before their bridge is crushed by the Gordonator, a tool used to measure the actual load borne by each bridge, calculated with a strength-to-weight ratio.

Vermont State University’s civil and environmental engineering students help facilitate the event, supporting teams, collecting data, and running the Gordonator. VTSU students supporting the event included Dominic Mazzilli a 2nd year Civil and Environmental Engineering student.

About Vermont State University

Vermont State University combines the best of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College and serves students on five campuses and multiple learning sites across the Green Mountains and beyond, as well as online. Vermont State provides a high-quality, flexible, and affordable education for students seeking associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees, certificates, and in-demand professional credentials. The university builds upon a history of public higher education in Vermont dating back to 1787. Learn more at VermontState.edu.