Pack The Pantry and Stuff A Truck Event is now in it’s 20th year. Our 2022 event takes place at Price Chopper on the Barr-Montpelier Road November 17, 18 and 19. The collection kit for this year’s event is available. We also do want to remind our community partners that any donation that becomes too large to manage we will come and pick it up. All donated food and money stays in Central Vermont at the Salvation Army. You can reach Jon Stacy or TJ Michaels for any questions.