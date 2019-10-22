Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH) raised over $60,000 to support programs and services for central Vermonters at the 20th annual Seasons of Life Fashion Show, Live Auction, and Dinner. Over 200 guests gathered on Friday, October 4 in the Governor’s Ballroom at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Montpelier, where they mingled, watched models walk the runway, bid on live-auction packages, and celebrated the platinum anniversary of CVHHH’s largest annual fundraiser.

Tom Messner, Chief Meteorologist for NBC-5 emceed, and models, including Sue Minter, Executive Director of Capstone Community Action, pictured, showcased clothing and accessories from 19 local boutiques. The live auction raised $20,000 which will be used to expand CVHHH’s telehealth program and clinical training opportunities for staff.

“Seasons of Life has deep roots in this community, and I am honored to work with an enthusiastic and energetic volunteer planning committee, and with our generous sponsors year after year,” said Kim Farnum, Director of Community Relations & Development for CVHHH.

2019 Seasons of Life Sponsors

• Platinum Sponsor New England Excess Exchange

• Event Sponsor Northfield Savings Bank

• Spotlight Sponsors Carmen Beck, in honor of Paul Beck; Cody Chevrolet-Cadillac; Community National Bank; John Gardner & Gardner Insurance Services; Maple Capital Management; National Life Group

• Venue Sponsor Capitol Plaza Hotel & Conference Center

• Runway Sponsor Rb Technologies

• Media Sponsor The Point

• Print Sponsors Capitol Copy; The Drawing Board; L. Brown & Sons Printing

• Haute Couture Sponsors Central Vermont Medical Center; Denis Ricker & Brown Insurance; John Meyer

Visit www.cvhhh.org for event photos.

About CVHHH

Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH) is a full-service, not-for-profit Visiting Nurse Association committed to providing high-quality, medically-necessary home health and hospice care to all central Vermonters, regardless of ability to pay. CVHHH also provides long-term care and health promotion services. To learn more about CVHHH’s services, visit www.cvhhh.org.