Competing in the 10- and 11-year-old age group at the 2024 State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl, April 14 in Burlington, were: Front row (left to right): Ryan Holbrook, Hardwick; Rowdy Pope, Bridport; Thomas Allen, Panton; Olivia Tudhope, Orwell; Madison Fuller, Lunenburg; and Katelyn Sibley, East Montpelier. Back row: Desiree Plouffe, Bridport; Colt Card, Williston; Daniel Bruce, East Wallingford; Ewan Nelson, Ryegate; Sutton Chittenden, Shoreham; and Eli Lidback, Westmore. (photo: Jodi Sibley)

The 2024 State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl saw a good turnout with 36 4-H’ers from 10 counties competing for placements and ribbons. At stake for 4-H teens, ages 14 to 18, was an opportunity to qualify for the state team that will represent Vermont in New England regional and national competitions.

The quiz bowl took place April 14 at the University of Vermont (UVM) in Burlington and included a written exam and several buzzer rounds of oral questions. Participants scored points for correctly answering questions on a diverse range of topics from dairy nutrition, anatomy and genetics to cattle breeds, milk production and marketing of dairy products. Up to 10 rosette ribbons were awarded in each age group with the first-place winners also receiving a 4-H backpack.

The four highest scorers in the Senior Division were named to the State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Team. They are Elise Sanders, West Topsham (first); Taryn Burns, Shoreham (second); Elizabeth Vaughan, Newbury (third); and Bristol Card, Williston (fourth). They will be coached by Judy Vaughan, Newbury.

Other placements in this division were Gabrielle Ellis, Shoreham (fifth); Eva Bury, Derby (sixth); Patty Bruce, East Wallingford (seventh); Dani Flint, Bethel (eighth); and Alexa Graham, Derby (ninth)

Placements for the other age groups were as follows:

12- and 13-year-olds: Caroline Allen, Panton (first); Tenley Chittenden, Shoreham (second); CJ McNeely, Lunenburg (third); Emma Pothier, Newport (fourth); Austin Washburn, Bethel (fifth); Renee Plouffe, Bridport (sixth); Remington Card, Williston (seventh)

10- and 11-year-olds: Katelyn Sibley, East Montpelier (first); Madison Fuller, Lunenburg (second); Olivia Tudhope, Orwell (third); Thomas Allen, Panton (fourth); Rowdy Pope, Bridport (fifth); Ryan Holbrook, Hardwick (sixth); Eli Lidback, Westmore (seventh); Sutton Chittenden, Shoreham (eighth); Ewan Nelson, Ryegate (ninth); Daniel Bruce, East Wallingford (tenth); Colt Card, Williston (eleventh); Desiree Plouffe, Bridport (twelfth)

8- and 9-year-olds: Ella Pope, Shoreham (first); Normandie Cesario, Cornwall (second); Amelia Tudhope, Orwell (third); Ava Smith, Danby (fourth); Carter Bruce, East Wallingford (fifth); Nora Plouffe, Bridport (sixth); Katelyn Sweet, Highgate Center (seventh); Kendall Thompson, Shoreham (eighth)

Wendy Sorrell, UVM Extension 4-H livestock educator, organized the event. She was assisted by UVM Extension 4-H Educators Lindy Birch and Martha Seifert.

Quiz bowl moderators were Torrey Hanna, Addison; Stephanie Pope, Bridport; Liviya Russo, Lunenburg; and Judy Vaughn, Newbury. Test scorers were Maddie Nadeau, Derby; Kristen Tudhope, Orwell; and Cady White, Whiting.

Other volunteers assisting with the event included Becky Allen, Panton; Kylie Chittenden, Shoreham; Caleb Smith, Danby; and Amy Vaughn, Newbury. 4-H teens Hannah and Amy were members of the State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Team last year and Liviya in 2022.