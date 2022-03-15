The 34th Annual Chez Henri Cup Timed Racing & Raffle Fundraiser – held Saturday, March 5th at Sugarbush Resort in Warren, Vermont – raised over $13,000 to support programs and services at CVHHH. Over 50 skiers participated in two timed racing runs, and over 40 individuals purchased raffle tickets for a chance to win items donated by local businesses. Race results and raffle winners are posted on CVHHH’s website. Like CVHHH’s Facebook page to view event photos.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better day, with beautiful weather and an excellent turnout. Thank you to everyone who participated – skiers, sponsors, and individuals who purchased raffle tickets – in making this event successful. Together we raised $13,000, the highest year so far!”
CVHHH assumed coordination of this popular event in 2018. It gives CVHHH a welcome opportunity to celebrate the Mad River Valley communities of Waitsfield, Warren, Fayston, Moretown, and Duxbury and to connect with residents, volunteers, and business owners – many who have utilized CVHHH’s services. This event is not possible without the support of event sponsors and supporters.
CVHHH acknowledges the following businesses and individuals for keeping the Chez Henri Cup going strong into its third decade.
Event Sponsors
Lawson’s Finest Liquids
Chez Henri Restaurant
Sugarbush Resort
Gold Sponsors
Alpino Vino
Clear Water Filtration
Concept 2
Andy Emerson, LLC
Kingsbury Construction
Mountainside Ski Service
West Hill House B&B
Silver Sponsors
Mad River Property Management
Ed & Sandy Rousse
Charles Scribner
SlopeStyle Ski & Ride
Sugar Fish
The Vermont Wine Merchants Company
Bronze Sponsors
Jamieson Insurance
John and Nancy Mercer
