The holiday season shined brightly for over 1,200 local children as the generous community made their Christmas wishes come true.

The Salvation Army teamed up with the Star 92.9 radio group, the Autosaver Group, and Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel for the annual Christmas is for Kids holiday gift drive. Through the month of December, the radio group shared the Christmas wish lists of local children live on the airwaves. The community reacted, getting Angel Tags, fulfilling their wish lists, and dropping their gift donations off at Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel stores across Vermont and Plattsburgh, New York.

“I am in awe at the number of gifts that came through our doors,” said Amanda Cashin, Marketing Director at Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel. “Our community fulfilled over 1,200 Angel Tags this year, over 200 more than last year. It feels wonderful to be a part of this massive holiday donation effort that made the holidays a happy one for hundreds of kids this Christmas.”

“The holiday season is a hard time of year for many families in our community, and our partnership with the Salvation Army and the Angel Tag program truly makes the holidays brighter for so many kids,” said JoAnn Cyr, General Manager at Vox AM/FM Radio Group. “It never ceases to amaze us how our listeners and community come out to support this program. Having Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel as a drop off location has allowed us to reach more children in more communities than before.”