Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel made an astronomical donation of $4,698 for the Vermont Foodbank and JCEO Plattsburgh Foodshelf.

For the sixth year in a row, Lenny’s aligned with Darn Tough Vermont and Skida headwear to create limited-edition, Vermont-made socks, hats, neck warmers and hair scrunchies. These custom items feature Lenny’s icon Sasquatch beamed by a UFO and were released exclusively at Lenny’s in October. Lenny’s sent $2.00 from every item sold to the Vermont Foodbank in Barre and JCEO Foodshelf in Plattsburgh.

“With 2 in 5 people in Vermont having experienced food insecurity in the past 18 months, the kind of collaborative, community effort that Lenny’s, Darn Tough Vermont, and Skida headwear have made is crucial to the Vermont Foodbank being able to remain responsive to neighbors across the state. It is through this kind of generosity that we are able to provide the food and resources that people need and want,” said John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Foodbank.

“As always, we are extremely grateful for all that Lenny’s has done and continues to do for our organization,” said Ellie Jent, JCEO Development Director. “Since 1966, JCEO has been providing our community’s most vulnerable populations with services and resources to help them better obtain self-sufficiency. Without support from organizations like Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel, we could not do what we do. We are immensely grateful for the fundraising efforts and donations Lenny’s has held and continues to hold on behalf of the communities they operate in.”

Lenny’s is thrilled to continue this tradition with Darn Tough and is releasing a new, limited-edition Darn Tough hiking sock to support the Green Mountain Club this week. $5 from every pair sold goes directly to the Green Mountain Club to promote hiking in Vermont. The Green Mountain Club is a non-profit membership organization dedicated to preserving and protecting Vermont’s Long Trail.

Over the past 12 years, Lenny’s has donated over $225,000 to the Vermont Foodbank and JCEO Plattsburgh Foodshelf.

There are still some limited-edition UFO items left, get yours before they are gone!