In a year when things, seemingly, couldn’t get much more different from other years, they recently did, at least at our house. This new ‘difference’ isn’t a big one, in fact, it’s quite a little one, literally.

You see, a small creature that my wife named Angel has recently taken up residence in our front hallway. No, we have not domesticated a wild mouse or squirrel, nor have we started a home for wayward hamsters and gerbils.

What we HAVE done is this, in this very strange year. We bought a parakeet. Yes, we did. And I’m about to tell you about how that happened. Yes, I am.

Several months ago, one of our wonderful grandkids, Ayvah, gave us a beautiful birdcage. She had once owned birds, no longer had them and thought that we might like to have the cage. Normally I don’t like to collect things just because we might want to use them, someday, so I knew that if we took ownership of the cage, a bird to live in it would have to follow. There is little use for an empty birdcage, although I have seen people put plants in them and have always wondered why, as most plants can’t fly away, even without a cage. Also, you can only convince the most gullible among us that you have an invisible bird. I know this because I have tried.

So, Nahla, who is another of our wonderful grandkids, and her grandmother and I went pet-shop shopping one day and came home with what we believe is one of the most beautiful little birds we have ever seen. Lorna named him Angel because he has white wings. Our family, I assume, is assuming that angels have white wings. We are at least taking Lorna’s word for that.

Having Angel live in his cage on a shelf in our front hallway has worked out quite nicely. The little guy actually fits very well into our family and lifestyle and is quite entertaining. He will sit on your finger if that’s something you feel strongly about. He will also let you watch him play with the several bird toys that hang throughout his cage. This he can do for hours.

Angel is also about the most low-maintenance pet that you, (or I) could have. There are no morning and evening walks around the neighborhood and no big bags of food, litter pans, leashes, or other things to own if you own a parakeet. Nope. Just give him fresh water and food each day and he will gleefully sing, swing, and survive quite well in his home within your home. He will still sit on your finger if you still feel strongly about that.

One more thing to mention is that, if you own a parakeet, there should be no large vet bills. Not to seem cruel, but I once heard that taking a small animal to the vet is like taking your disposable lighter in for repairs. (Please don’t tell Angel that I said that.)

So, that pretty much sums up the news of the new resident in our front hallway.

It really has been a very strange year. The fact that I just wrote a column about a little bird named Angel, and that you just READ a column about a little bird named Angel, seems to prove that out. The strange year isn’t over, and Heaven only knows what may come next. (Angel-heaven … see how I worked that in there?)