The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is now requesting applications from Vermont businesses interested in vending at the Vermont Building at the 2024 Big E. The Vermont Building is one of six public market style buildings on the Avenue of the States at the Big E, a 17-day fair and exposition which takes place each September in West Springfield, MA. During this event, which brings in approximately 1.6 million people each year, the Vermont Building hosts a variety of Vermont food and retail businesses which showcase the best of what our state has to offer. The 2024 Big E will take place September 13-29.

This annual event provides a unique regional marketing opportunity to Vermont businesses. It is among the top-five largest fairs in the United States, with daily attendance regularly exceeding 100,000 people, and is the premier event of the year for many vendors. Fairgoers from all over the Northeast come to the Big E looking to find unique products and to get a head start on their holiday shopping. Last year alone, total sales in the Vermont Building exceeded $2 million.

Any business or organization will be considered that is registered with the Vermont Secretary of State, has been in business for over one year, and is in good standing with the State of Vermont. While most booths are inside, we will also be accepting applications from food truck vendors who would like to sell their products on the Vermont Building grounds.

The application to vend in the Vermont Building will be open from February 2 – March 17.

For information: https://agriculture.vermont.gov/sites/agriculture/files/documents/Vermont%20Building%202024_Request%20for%20Applications.pdf.