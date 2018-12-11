One Family’s Christmas Suggestion

By G. E. Shuman
I’ll tell you a story, in Seussical rhymes
Of a family decision, made one Christmastime
To do something different when they got together
To celebrate Christmas, in snow-stormy weather.
For so many years, they had worried and stressed
To find just which presents would be simply best
For nephews and nieces and parents and others
Who gathered together with sisters and brothers.
For one final time of more presents and cheer
Before the first day of the brand-new new year.
They’d all had their own family day to get things
That parents and siblings and Santa’s sleigh brings.
This ‘Christmas’ was ‘extra’, and always so stressful
And costly and hectic and not at all restful
From buying more gifts that replaced every thought
Of those things that just last week everyone got.
This family decided enough was enough;
That every one of them had plenty of stuff.
So, bravely, they tackled that tedious task
Deciding that last year would just be the last
Of getting more presents when gathering to meet
On this special family day Christmas retreat.
They’d stop all the buying and wrapping and fretting
That someone would not like some thing they were getting.
So that family now has a day of just resting
And visiting those gathered there for the blessings
Of food and fine fellowship, laughter and play
And memory-sharing of their Christmas day.
A big day of thankfulness, that they’re all there
With coffee and monkey bread and pie to share
And afternoon games and fun talk of times past
And making new memories that really last.
This family’s suggestion, for all who might listen
Is just to tone down your own gathering traditions
And limit the presents of good girls and boys
And teach them the treasure of true Christmas joy.