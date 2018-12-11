One Family’s Christmas Suggestion

By G. E. Shuman

I’ll tell you a story, in Seussical rhymes

Of a family decision, made one Christmastime

To do something different when they got together

To celebrate Christmas, in snow-stormy weather.

For so many years, they had worried and stressed

To find just which presents would be simply best

For nephews and nieces and parents and others

Who gathered together with sisters and brothers.

For one final time of more presents and cheer

Before the first day of the brand-new new year.

They’d all had their own family day to get things

That parents and siblings and Santa’s sleigh brings.

This ‘Christmas’ was ‘extra’, and always so stressful

And costly and hectic and not at all restful

From buying more gifts that replaced every thought

Of those things that just last week everyone got.

This family decided enough was enough;

That every one of them had plenty of stuff.

So, bravely, they tackled that tedious task

Deciding that last year would just be the last

Of getting more presents when gathering to meet

On this special family day Christmas retreat.

They’d stop all the buying and wrapping and fretting

That someone would not like some thing they were getting.

So that family now has a day of just resting

And visiting those gathered there for the blessings

Of food and fine fellowship, laughter and play

And memory-sharing of their Christmas day.

A big day of thankfulness, that they’re all there

With coffee and monkey bread and pie to share

And afternoon games and fun talk of times past

And making new memories that really last.

This family’s suggestion, for all who might listen

Is just to tone down your own gathering traditions

And limit the presents of good girls and boys

And teach them the treasure of true Christmas joy.