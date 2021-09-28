(L to R) Stephanie Cayia, OCU, Jason Fleury, Resource Officer, Pierre LaFlamme, Co-Principal, Jodi Pecor, OCU

Brett Smith, President and CEO of One Credit Union, shared the achievements of the South Barre Branch. Led by Branch Manager, Jodi Pecor, the team recognized the needs of many children in the community that were not well prepared to start school. “Especially with COVID, getting kids ready for school and ready for learning can be tough for many families.” Jodi added, “By working together with our membership, we can help to make a difference, not only with the kids, but also with the teachers. Teachers have their hands full with lesson plans; we don’t need to add to their worry about basic supplies!”

Throughout August the team worked with the members to raise money and accept supply donations for the children in the Barre City, Barre Town, Montpelier, Williamstown, and Roxbury Elementary Schools. And One Credit Union members stepped up to the challenge indeed! One member in particular, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Union Local #1369, made an incredibly generous donation!

Together with our members, One Credit Union presented a total of $1,125 in gift cards for teachers across five schools in our community, along with supplies that were also donated.

Schools receiving donations included the Barre City, Barre Town, Montpelier, Williamstown, and Roxbury Elementary Schools.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team in South Barre, and our members. They recognized a need in the community and set to task to do something about it,” stated Smith. “By living out our commitment to contribute to our community, success such as this really shows our brand mantra – Together, we can make a difference!”

