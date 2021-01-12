L to R) Make-A-Wish Vermont President & CEO Jamie Hathaway and One Credit Union Retail Manager Kevin De Rosa.

On January 6th, Kevin DeRosa, One Credit Union Retail Manager, presented Jamie Hathaway, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Vermont with a check for $12,000. This money was raised as part of a yearlong effort in 2020 with the help of One Credit Union members and staff in our local communities. Said Jamie, “Thank you all so much for this incredible donation – now more than ever, kids in our communities need hope and joy, and this gift will go a long way in bringing that to them.”

Each year, One Credit Union raises money for Make-A-Wish at community and branch events, along with donations made by employees directly through payroll. While One Credit Union was not able to have as many events in the branches due to the pandemic, many members still contributed online, and employees continued donating throughout the year. One Credit Union matched every donation given, dollar for dollar, bringing the total to $12,000. The Vermont chapter will receive $10,300 and the New Hampshire chapter will receive $1,700. “We are so proud to have such a supportive membership helping us make a difference in our communities in VT and NH – especially this year. This really shows how much we can accomplish together, even in tough times like a pandemic,” added Brett Smith, CEO of One Credit Union.

About One Credit Union

One Credit Union, headquartered in Springfield, VT, is a member owned financial institution with branches in Barre, Chester, Essex, Springfield, Vergennes, VT, Claremont, NH and Newport, NH. One CU provides a full range of financial solutions for consumers and small businesses. Learn more.

About Make-A-Wish Vermont and Make-A-Wish New Hampshire

Make-A-Wish grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions. A wish is often the turning point in a child’s recovery. Since 1989, Make-A-Wish Vermont has granted over 830 wishes. Learn more. On average, Make-A-Wish New Hampshire grants a wish every four days. Learn more.