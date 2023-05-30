I needed to meet an early deadline with the paper today, so had been looking through some past articles to see if there was one suitable to use. Then, and on finding none, (admittedly) I decided that you deserved better than that anyway. You didn’t need a warmed-over blast from somewhere in this column’s past. So, here’s something new. I’m not sure it’s going to be something better … just newer.

Today is sort of a dismal day in Vermont, or at least some people may feel that way about it. (Remember, I’m a few days into your past, so think of Wednesday, May 24th. Hey, it’s exactly seven months ‘til Christmas eve! Wow, depressed yet?) The sky is dark this afternoon, the wind is up, and you just know that an intense storm is nearly here. Frankly, I just love knowing things like that.

As we speak, as I write, whatever, I’m sitting on our front porch, looking out over Barre, and feeling a cool and brisk wind blowing across downtown and up to our house on the hill. I’m sure the rain will come before I’m even finished sitting here with you and I’m not dismayed at all. I’m looking forward to those first big drops of the stuff God sends to keep us all alive. It’s kind of a good thing, right? In fact, it’s a REALLY good thing.

To me, a big ol’ thunderstorm would be just perfect this afternoon. We have had a gorgeous, warm, and sunny spring so far this year, and there’s nothing wrong with some good old fashioned stormy weather.

Also, we need the rain. We must, because several people have told me that. In the past weeks at least four of my curmudgeonly friends have emphasized that to me. You know … “We NEED the rain. We really do.” (Those words work wonders, but only when said in an old-man-ish low tone while giving a serious stare over your bifocals.) “Yes. We need it. We really do.”

I must now report, in case you’re not sitting here with me on the front porch swing today, that I just went inside to get a drink, and when I came back out this afternoon’s shower had already begun. Yea! Spring is sprung, the grass is riz, and God never fails to impress!