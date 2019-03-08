On the Trump Administration’s National “Emergency”

Dear Editor,

Like many Vermonters, I am troubled by President Trump’s declaration of a national “emergency” to build his border wall along the southern border of the United States. I have serious questions about the legality of this declaration. I am also concerned by the detrimental impact this declaration may have on the State of Vermont. In declaring a national emergency, President Trump seeks to raid funds already designated for other purposes, diverting those funds to pay for an unnecessary border wall.

My office is currently working with the Governor’s Office to determine if Vermont funds will potentially be diverted by President Trump’s declaration. I am personally monitoring these efforts. My office is in regular contact with the California Attorney General’s Office, and I strongly support the lawsuit filed yesterday by California and other states.

Sincerely,

Vermont Attorney General T.J..Donovan