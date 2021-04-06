It’s a new year, and the Northeast Resource Recovery Association’s (NRRA) annual recycling conference will be held virtually over two mornings: Monday, May 10th and Tuesday, May 11th from 8:00 AM to noon EST. We are inviting solid waste and recycling operators and supervisors, department of public works staff, town administrators, select board members, recycling committee members, government officials, state legislators, school teachers, administrators and students, and residents interested in recycling and waste reduction to join us.

The conference agenda features engaging speakers who will discuss six key topics currently faced by the solid waste and recycling industry. On Monday, attendees will learn about Engaging Residents with Municipal Recycling, Waste Reduction Strategies – Reduce, Reuse, Rot, and Recycling Safely During COVID-19. On Tuesday, our presenters will discuss National & Local Recycling Markets and Market Specifications, Plastics with a Plan: Municipal Options, and Understanding End Markets – What Happens with Your Recycling?

Thanks to our conference sponsors, NRRA is able to offer this year’s virtual conference free to current NRRA Members (this includes transfer station staff, town administrators, select board members, and recycling committee members). This year, NRRA is also extending a special invitation to legislators representing NRRA member communities to attend for free. The fee for “not yet” members is only $75 (which covers both days). Registration is now open. The conference will count toward NHDES continuing education credits for each hour attended live and certificates of attendance will be awarded.

NRRA’s annual recycling conference is successful because of the dedication, commitment and generosity of the businesses and organizations that participate as sponsors. Sponsorship ensures high visibility and recognition among attendees and allows NRRA to offer this virtual conference for free for NRRA members. Learn more about conference sponsorship opportunities.

About the Northeast Resource Recovery Association (NRRA)

Founded in 1981, the Northeast Resource Recovery Association (NRRA) is a nonprofit organization that enables both small rural and large urban communities to manage their own recycling programs. Membership in NRRA includes over 400 municipalities, individuals, and businesses throughout New England. NRRA is one of only a handful of nonprofits in the country that operates a recyclables marketing cooperative, which means that NRRA directly connects municipalities selling recyclable commodities to purchasers of those commodities. NRRA has a deep expertise in the recycling markets, and in partnership with its members, NRRA shares that information through education and technical assistance, as well as networking opportunities. NRRA educates the next generation about recycling and waste reduction through its School Recycling Club programs. To learn more visit www.nrrarecycles.org.