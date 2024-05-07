Back row L-R: Josh Sanders, Titus Soble, Lindsey Sanders, Michelle Leslie, Debbie Stevens, Christine Brown. Front row L-R: Angie Allen, Patrick Patterson, Margaret Cole. Missing: Louisa Tripp and Dex Rowe.

The Northfield Observances Labor Day Board is excited to announce that plans are well underway for the 2024 weekend. Since October 2023 six new people have joined the board. The other five board positions are filled by returning board. This is the first time in awhile that all 11 board positions have been filled. It is a really great blend of past knowledge and fresh ideas.

The energy and enthusiasm of this 2024 board is undeniably palpable. Last year we feared that our town might be looking at the end of the tradition. There have been a lot of years where the level of volunteers and participation have declined. Let’s be honest, it’s a lot of work to plan and execute a successful parade, to say nothing of an entire three-day weekend of events.

The desire of this board is to keep the annual Northfield celebration a 3-day event. This group is made up of a mixture of people who have enjoyed being at these weekends for many years. Some of us grew up right here in Northfield, while some of us moved here and have been a part of the festivities for 30 plus years. When an audience of new faces showed up at the September and October monthly meetings because they wanted to be a part of keeping this weekend going, there was a glimmer of hope for continuing the tradition in our little town.

Our theme for this year is “Northfield’s Five Seasons.” We are booking food trucks, crafters, entertainers and parade participants. One thing we all agree on strongly is that we would love to see more in all of those categories. The best way to achieve this is to have more community participation.

We are actively taking applications for parade entries and booths on the common. This could be a fantastic chance to share your group or local club within the community. A few examples would be Scouts or 4-H groups, church groups, sporting clubs for youth participation, kids’ clubs, day care programs, veteran programs and crafters of all kinds.

Booths can be used for selling goods, hosting a game or activity (for kids and adults alike), as an informational point to help spread the word about local programs and services or as a fundraiser for your favorite charity/non-profit organization/group.

We are working on our social media services to help spread the word and share developments about the weekend. We meet on the second Monday of each month from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Our next meeting is Monday May 13. If you would like to join us please email northfieldvtobservances@gmail.com and we can send you more information about meetings, parade entry, booths, sponsorship opportunities, how to volunteer along with us and more. Remember that our future success is dependent on community participation, and we’re very excited to hear from you!