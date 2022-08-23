Jennifer McCarthy is presented with her check for winning the annual Button Design contest by members of the Northfield Labor Day Committee.

She’s been drawing since the age of 4, when her Mom, Jacqui, says “she drew on the wall.” Does 11 year old Jennifer McCarthy love to draw? “Yes, all the time,” Jennifer admits. Her mom says she has a big tote filled with Jennifer’s art, “and I’m looking for another tote.”

Jennifer’s entering 6th grade at Northfield Middle School. She loves music, art and athletics and is on the Dynamos team.

She was just named this year’s winner of the Labor Day button contest, in which local school students are invited to submit their designs to correspond with the year’s theme, which this year is Come Together. Her design is a study in artful wonder; an uncrowded border of chained hearts. Jennifer says it’s meant to signify “peace, love and happiness.”

Committee member Diane McCain says “there were a lot of entries” this year.

For her winning entry, Jennifer received a check from the committee. What will she do with it? “Back to school shopping.” She admits being a little excited when she heard she’d won. Her Mom took the phone call and told her. Mom Jacqui says “she was jumping up and down.”

During Labor Day weekend you can buy Jennifer’s artwork. You’ll be impressed by the colorful design. And your dollars will help provide next year’s Labor Day celebration.

Labor Day weekend is September 3-5 on the Northfield Common, beginning with the Saturday morning footraces, continuing with free, handicapped-accessible entertainment and, of course, Vermont’s premier Labor Day Parade: a fixture since 1976.

Thousands annually attend, many making the pilgrimage from far away back to Northfield.