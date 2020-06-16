Northfield Savings Bank (NSB) is pleased to announce a $15,000 donation to the Vermont Foodbank as a result of NSB’s “Make a Mobile Deposit, Make a Difference” campaign. For every mobile deposit made in the month of May, NSB donated $3.

The funds go to the Foodbank at a time of urgent need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the most recent data from Feeding America, a nationwide hunger relief organization, the number of food insecure people in Vermont has increased by 46 percent. Local child food insecurity has increased by 60 percent.

“This pandemic is creating a food assistance emergency unlike anything we’ve ever seen since we opened our doors more than 30 years ago,” said Vermont Foodbank CEO John Sayles. “We’ve seen a huge increase in the number of people in need of food assistance, and it is clear that we can’t meet this need on our own. But thanks to Northfield Savings Bank and their generous customers, we know we’re not alone in meeting this increased demand. Their support fuels our work and our spirits!”

The $15,000 donation is equivalent to 25,050 meals.

“Northfield Savings Bank chose the Vermont Foodbank as the recipient of these funds because of the critical work they do to help those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cheryl LaFrance, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Northfield Savings Bank. “We are proud of our community giving throughout the year and feel especially fortunate to be able to help our neighbors during this stressful time.”