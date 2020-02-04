Northfield Middle High School seventh grade Health Heroes were all smiles after their presentation to the Northfield Select Board on January 14th, 2020. The Health Heroes have been working with the Prevention and Youth Resiliency Educators at Central Vermont New Directions Coalition to learn about the environmental effects of cigarette butt litter and health risks related to secondhand smoke and how to build a healthy community for Northfield. Campaigning for the installation of Sidewalk Buttlers (cigarette receptacles) and making all the parks in Northfield smoke free are (left to right) Madison Lewis, Sophia Sargent, Kylee Bolding, Lydia Varney and Olivia Boyd.