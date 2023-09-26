Registration is now open for North by Northeast: Navigating Your Small Business, a unique conference focusing on Vermont’s small businesses and solo-preneurs Sept. 30 at Vermont State University’s Randolph Center campus.

To learn more and to register for the free event, visit: https://www.vtsbdc.org/north-by-northeast/.

Attendees will experience a day of connecting with resources, networking, finding inspiration, and enjoying lunch, mapping out their day from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with choices from:

• Funding, Marketing, and Legal Workshops

• Networking with small business resources

• Lunchtime Table Talks

• Inspiring keynote speakers at the beginning and end of the day

“North by Northeast is a conference for Vermont’s small(est) business owners and solo-preneurs,” said Sara Munro, Community Navigator Program Coordinator. “The Community Navigator Pilot Program (CNPP) is a collaboration of 10 Vermont organizations working to connect traditionally disconnected business owners with the resources that they need to start and grow a thriving business. Through this work, we identified their needs and developed the concept to create a day with workshops that spoke specifically to their needs and made space for connecting with resources and peers in a learning community.”

North by Northeast is hosted by the CNPP partners who have joined together to support the growth of small businesses in Vermont, and to ensure that every small business owner knows about, and has access to, the services and support available to help small business owners succeed.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Sara Munro: smunro@vtsbdc.org.

This event is in partnership with the Community Navigator Pilot Program, funded in part through a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration.