Barre Elks Lodge #1535 members applied for and received a $2500 Promise Grant, one of only 500 grants available from the Elks National Foundation. The Promise Grant is designed to meet a need in the community that benefits local youth. Members of Barre Lodge selected North Barre Rink as a great opportunity to utilize grant funds.

North Barre Rink has been around for almost 70 years and is run and maintained solely by volunteers. Last year, after the season ended, a call for volunteers and financial support was issued to paint and replace boards around the rink, level areas of the ground, replace hockey goal nets and purchase a new snowblower. Everything has been completed with the exception of a new snowblower.

Join us at a FREE Open House Sunday February 16 from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be coffee, hot cocoa, popcorn, snacks and giveaways for kids. Thygesen Sports will be offering free skate rentals from 10 a.m. to noon. Elroy the Elk will be there skating and available for photos. This event is open to all ages with special emphasis on local youth. In case of inclement weather on February 16, the event will be held Sunday March 1 from 10 a.m. to noon.