Over 200 community members enjoyed learning to skate, playing hockey and figure skating at the newly updated outdoor rink. Barre Elks members were on hand with Elroy the Elk, skating, offering coffee, hot cocoa, popcorn, snacks and door prizes. Updates to the outdoor rink were made possible with a $2500 Elks National Foundation Promise Grant. Updates included replacing boards around the perimeter, painting the entire perimeter, replacing hockey nets, removing a stove from the warming hut and installing electric heaters. Barre Elks members would like to thank the core group of volunteers that work tirelessly to make sure the rink is in tip top shape. North Barre Rink is located on Treatment Plant drive in Barre’s North end. Hours are 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Check out their FB page: https://www.facebook.com/northbarrerink/ to see the status of the ice. To become a member of Barre Elks Lodge and assist us in supporting numerous charities and community programs, complete an application at https://www.elks.org/membership/default.cfm?source=Membership or call the Lodge at 479-9522.