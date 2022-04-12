Christ Church Episcopal in Montpelier has designated the Veterans’ Place of Northfield the beneficiary for a series of concerts on Thursdays at noon in April in the historic sanctuary at 64 State Street.

On April 7, Jim Thompson’s cast presented a preview of the new musical, Halfway There, which tells the stories of staff and clients at a group home for young adults with psychiatric challenges. Thompson says, “it is an honest and uplifting look at love, joy, pain, and death, a production rich with song and a cast of characters who will touch your heart.” The full show will premiere at the Barre Opera House on April 15-16. Halfwaymusical.com.

For Holy Week, on April 14, Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater will be performed by soprano Lillian Broderick and mezzo-soprano Nessa Rabin with pianist Alison Cerutti. The ancient text tells the story of Mary at the foot of the cross, set in 1736. “It’s a transcendently beautiful and deeply personal musical mediation on suffering and redemption,” says Rabin. “We believe that this is the right time to perform this piece because although it appears to focus on mourning, we find within the music a celebration of love and life.”

On April 21, singer Heidi Ann Wilson, Rachel Rudi and Avery Book present a program entitled “Sounds of Water.”

The last concert on April 28 features organist Christopher McWilliams and baritone Stuart Williams in a program called “Winter to Spring.”

Each concert is free and open to the public each Thursday in April from 12-12:50.

All donations will benefit The Veterans’ Place, a 19-bed transition home in Northfield that serves as a temporary residence for Veterans while they work toward securing permanent housing and the financial resources to sustain it. Residents there also receive professional case-management, counseling, and nursing services on site, along with nutritious, home-cooked meals and transportation to and from White River Junction for appointments with the VA. Vermontveteransplace.org.

In December, generous donations at the Christ Church concert series raised almost $1000 for the Central Vermont Refugee Action. “We hope people will stop by at lunchtime for an hour of music and inspiration in this beautiful place, and that they will be moved to donate to this important effort to serve those who served—our veterans,” says series organizer Linda Radtke for Christ Church.