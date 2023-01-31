Two members of American Legion Barre Post 10 – David S. Adams and Timothy A. Leno – recently were initiated into Voiture 646, the local chapter of The Forty and Eight, the honor society of American veterans. The ceremony was part of the Mid-winter Promenade (=meeting) of V. 646 held at Barre Post 10 on Jan. 15. Officiating officers included Chef de Gere (=Post Commander) Frederick LaTour of Barton and Chef de Train (=Vice Commander) Wendell (Chuck) Barney, Jr. of Barre.

The major work at the meeting was moving forward on plans for raising funds to support Forty & Eight Nurses Training Scholarships, the only charitable program of V. 646, for the fall 2023 college semester.

A significant part of our fundraising effort is a money raffle; tickets are available now from local V. 646 members. If you or anyone in your family or acquaintances wish to participate in the raffle, please contact me at (802) 454-7746 or sprucemt907@gmail.com. If you know of an organization that recognizes the critical need to address the current shortage of trained skilled nurses and may be willing to help us, please provide my contact information. Inquiries about The Forty and Eight and Nurses Training Scholarships are always welcome.

Melvin McKnight, Correspondant, Publicist