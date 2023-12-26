Montpelier’s cozy, walkable city makes it an ideal place to celebrate the end of 2023 – something for everyone! Starting with a free movie at the Savoy at noon, followed by music, performances, dance, drink and food, going through midnight.

Shidaa Projects Inc., in partnership with Lost Nation Theater, is coordinating an afternoon of music, crafts, dance and other entertainment. The celebration, housed in five venues throughout downtown, is funded in part by a Montpelier Alive Downtown Improvement District grant and sponsorships from 802 Cars, Montpelier Community Fund, and National Life Group Foundation. A free animated movie at the Savoy kicks off the celebration at 12 p.m. and Shidaa Projects wraps up its celebration with The Beat Goes On, a collaborative performance between Shidaa’s Dance & Drum Troupe and Lost Nation Theater cast at City Hall. All events are by donation and first come/first seated. Get the details, to reserve your seat for the final performance or get tickets for the live stream go to: https://shidaaprojects.org/event/montpeliers-new-years-eve-celebration/.

Montpelier Alive is also supporting a BIPOC/LGBTQIA+ New Years Eve Party at Woodbelly Pizza, starting at 8 p.m. Enjoy pizza, laughs with comedy by Prince Ahwaity, and dance to top tunes by DJ King Crouch & DJ Diversity, and meet local wellness healers.

Find plenty of other evening entertainment at Montpelier’s restaurants, bars, and businesses in person and via Zoom. Find a full list of New Year’s Eve happenings in Montpelier at: https://montpelieralive.com/nye.

Montpelier Alive works to create a more livable and vibrant Montpelier by celebrating our community’s heart and soul: its downtown. We bring community together through our diverse events, make downtown more beautiful through public art and streetscape improvements, support our local businesses, and share Montpelier’s story with visitors from near and far.