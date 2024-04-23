Twenty of Vermont’s smallest communities will soon be selected to be part of an unprecedented, $10,000,000 new revitalization effort, “The Village Trust Initiative,” which officially launched on April 15. This multi-year effort will be funded by a Congressionally Directed Spending Award made possible by retired Senator Patrick Leahy as one of his final, visionary actions. Nearly all of this funding will go right into our communities, making a huge impact on rural Vermont.

More than half of Vermonters live in communities of fewer than 5,000 people. The Initiative will work with 20 villages with populations of 2,500 or less. Each selected community will create (or bolster) a local “community trust” and identify and take on a transformational project of an underutilized asset in an established village environment. The project could be the revitalization of a general store, the creation of a community center, accessibility improvements of an old town hall, or renovation of a large historic home into village-scale housing. But the Initiative will go beyond a one-time project; the Community Trust will continue to bring a cohesive focus to sustain village life, resilience, and vitality.

“Sometimes it really does take a village,” says Ben Doyle, President of Preservation Trust of Vermont. “After over 40 years of helping communities save the historic buildings they love, we’ve seen how vibrant and welcoming Vermont villages can be if they have a place where community can happen. This new program will help residents both restore a historic asset in a village and strengthen a sense of community and place that is now more important than ever.”

Every step along the way the villages will be guided and supported by three well-known, and well-established statewide nonprofits: the Preservation Trust of Vermont (PTV), the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD), and the Vermont Community Foundation (VCF). These nonprofits came together to conceive of the Initiative and will be the managing partners; each brings complementary expertise to support the massive undertaking. The partners will select the villages at various stages of community and project readiness to create a cohort of communities. Selected communities will receive support with community engagement, pre-development technical assistance and consulting/contracted services, and receive substantial implementation funding – between $200,000 to $450,000 for each community – to seed the assembly of additional funding sources for project implementation.

This new model is an unprecedented investment of time, resources, and funding in Vermont’s small towns. It places the decision making with the communities it serves and provides support to solidify an entity that will continue to make change and add capacity to these small, often under-resourced, towns.

“We have seen the critical role that community organizations and volunteers play in building local capacity and vitality,” says VCRD Interim Executive Director Charlie Smith. “We look forward to helping Vermont’s smallest towns, bringing our engagement and facilitation experience to bear in support of successful, transformational community-based initiatives.”

The financial and technical support will help ensure the Community Trust’s initial project successfully gets off the ground and meets identified community needs, contributes to a thriving village, and acts as a catalyst for future projects within the village. “The Village Trust Initiative represents an unprecedented investment in Vermont’s rural villages – places that we see as both essential to the vitality of our state and deserving of comprehensive support and investment,” says Dan Smith, President and CEO of Vermont Community Foundation. “We are thrilled to partner with VCRD and PTV to align comprehensive resources for Vermont communities in a way that builds their strength for decades to come.”

The Initiative’s first year cohort will support approximately seven communities. The Initiative’s selection process begins with the completion of a simple intake form. Forms are available at https://ptvermont.org/village-trust-initiative-intake-form/ starting April 15th and will close on May 24th. From this pool of interested communities, the VTI partners will invite a select number of groups to submit a full application. To learn more about this initiative visit https://ptvermont.org/village-trust-initiative/ or contact Kaziah Haviland at kaziah@vtrural.org.