National Life Group and Sodexo continued the annual tradition of giving away free to-go Thanksgiving dinners last week. In collaboration with nine area organizations and 70 volunteers, over 1,200 meals were prepared and delivered or picked up in one of two Montpelier locations.

Meals by the numbers: 350 pounds of potatoes, 375 pounds of squash, 30 gallons of gravy, 350 pounds of turkey and 275 pounds of stuffing.

Both traditional turkey and vegetarian meals were offered. Meals are reserved in the weeks leading up to the distribution days. This year, 1,175 meals were reserved, and Sodexo prepared 1,237 meals. The leftover 60-plus meals were given to local law enforcement to hand out to unhoused folks in the Montpelier area.

This is the fourth year of offering this unique tradition, which began at the height of the pandemic in 2020 after the annual community meal hosted by Washington County Youth Service Bureau was cancelled. Last year, over 1,300 meals were given away.

“National Life’s values are to Do good, Be good and Make good, and this is just one way that we live our values,” meals organizer, Community Relations Specialist Jessica Russo said. “It’s a privilege to partner with Sodexo for the fourth year in a row to help our neighbors out during this time of giving and gratitude. I’m also grateful that National Life enables us to volunteer in our communities.”

National Life offers 40 hours of paid volunteer time to all associates each year.

Community partners include: Bethany Church, Burtt’s Apple Orchard, Cabot Creamery, Capstone Community Action, Central Vermont Medical Center, Chappelle’s Vermont Potatoes, La Brea Bakery, and Sysco Corporation.

In the spirit of giving, the National Life Do Good Cupboard, located at 58 Barre Street in front of the Montpelier Senior Activity Center, is always hungry for donations.

