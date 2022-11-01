National Life employee volunteers load Thanksgiving meals into cars in 2021. Photo credit: Darryl Garland/National Life.

National Life Group and Sodexo continue the annual tradition of giving away free to-go Thanksgiving dinners in collaboration with area organizations and volunteers for pick-up or delivery. Both traditional turkey and vegetarian meals will be available.

This is the third year of offering this unique tradition, which began at the height of the pandemic in 2020 after the annual community meal hosted by Washington County Youth Service Bureau was cancelled. Last year, 1,000 meals were given away. This year a higher need is anticipated.

How it works:

Participants must reserve a free meal ahead of time and anyone interested in volunteering can do so by calling 802-229-7300 or e-mailing giving@nationallife.com by the end of the day on November 17.

Pick-up will be between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23 at two locations:

• Outside Bethany Church, located at 115 Main St., Montpelier. This option is walk-up.

• Outside the National Life Group main entrance, located at 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier. This option is drive-through only. Participants are asked to remain in their cars, while volunteers will bring out meals to them.

Delivery to home addresses will be offered on Wednesday, November 23, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Home deliveries will be a doorstop drop. Please note: Participants requesting delivery are asked to detail any specific instructions for delivery drivers to know where to leave the meal during the sign up process.

“In this season of giving, National Life Group is honored to uphold the tradition for a third year in living our values to Do good, Be good and Make good,” National Life Group Chairman, CEO and President Mehran Assadi said.

Community partners include: Bethany Church, Capstone, Chappelle’s, Black River Produce, Hollister Hill Farm, Community Harvest of Central Vermont, Hannaford, Central Vermont Medical Center, Hunger Mountain Coop, King Arthur Flour, Two Sons, Shaws, Cabot Cheese and Vermont Creamery.

In the spirit of giving, the National Life Do Good Cupboard, located at 58 Barre Street in front of the Montpelier Senior Activity Center, is always hungry for donations.

Learn more here about National Life Group’s corporate philanthropy with programs that include Life Changer of the Year, a commitment to ending childhood hunger, social responsibility and supporting children’s mental health, among others.

About National Life Group

National Life is here to bring you peace of mind. We’ve been keeping our promises since 1848. Believe in tomorrow. Do good today. Learn more at NationalLife.com.