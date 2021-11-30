A $15,000 grant has been awarded to Just Basics by the National Life Group Foundation to make upgrades to the Montpelier Food Pantry’s ventilation system so it can allow families to enter again.

“Our cause at the National Life Group Foundation is to help end hunger,” said Beth Rusnock, Foundation President. “This is our local community food shelf that our neighbors rely on for hot meals and items to go. We are grateful that we are able to help restore it to full service with this grant.”

The pantry operates in the basement of a local church, providing food to 70 families per day three times a week. Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the families have been unable to “shop” in the pantry as they have in the past, because of inadequate ventilation.

A fund-raising campaign was begun to pay for the $31,000 in updated ventilation, which will allow the basement space to reopen to the public. When it is completed, the Food Pantry will begin to allow in-person shopping again. Additionally, hot lunches will be served in the space and an accompanying Community Thrift Store will open.

