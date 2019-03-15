National Child & Adult Food Program Week: March 17-23, 2019 

During National CACFP Week Capstone Community Action, a non-profit sponsor of the CACFP joins with Vermont family child care providers in acknowledging the many ways our community benefits from the CACFP.

Children who are cared for by providers participating in the CACFP benefit by being fed nutritious USDA regulated meals that ensure their proper development. These children gain from early nutrition education that helps them establish positive eating habits that will enrich the quality of their diet throughout their life.

Parents of children in child care are assured that their child(ren) receives high-quality meals. With proper nutrition, the child is less likely to experience illness and fatigue and will develop at a normal physical and intellectual pace. Good nutrition is the recipe for an all-around happier child.

Providers receive nutrition education and support services from their CACFP sponsor that help them serve nutritious meals and create a positive eating environment for children. The quality of child care provided in our community is improved due to educational and financial resources available to caregivers through the CACFP.

This program provides approximately 2 billion meals and snacks to over 4.4 million children daily in child care centers, family care homes, and after-school programs; over 115,000 elderly persons in Adult Day Care; over 62,000 child care centers; 115,000 family child care providers working with 800 sponsors use CACFP to provide children with high-quality nutrition and learning experiences.

Please join us in honoring all CACFP providers for their invaluable work done on behalf of Vermont children.