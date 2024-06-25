I bought a new ‘outdoor’ America Flag today. Our old one had gotten a bit faded over the last several years, and had acquired a slightly dingy look, as has our entire front porch, due to sun damage and the blowing dust from the passing traffic in front of our home.

We have replaced our flag more times than I can remember in the forty plus years we’ve been in this old house, and I decided to get a somewhat ‘better’ one than usual, this time. Our new flag will be a bit bigger than the others, with bold, stitched stripes and actual embroidered stars. Even better, from my point of view, it will be clean, bright, and new.

We always retire our flag from where it flies from the pole and bracket on one column of our front porch as correctly as we know how, by folding it in the traditional ceremonial triangle, and by later respectfully burning it. (I learned how to do this folding ritual in Cub Scouts, more than a few years ago. It was actually about sixty-three years ago, and I’d like to offer a very belated ‘thank you’ to my den mother, Mrs. Cole.)

I consider myself to be a patriotic person, but I am nothing compared to my wife Lorna in this regard. Lorna loves to wear American flag tee shirts, earrings, and other red, white, and blue garb, and not only around the patriotic national holidays. If Lorna had a tattoo, (She doesn’t. At least I’ve never seen one and I probably would have by now.) There is no question in my mind that it would be our country’s flag. In the area of love of country, Rosie the Riveter has nothing on my wife.

Actually, one year, several years ago, Lorna walked into a group of our family members at some gathering, wearing one of her stars and stripes tees, only to be welcomed by a comment by our son in law Adam: “Here comes old glory.” What a hoot! Adam has a wonderful way with a joke, and that one will always make me laugh.

These days there are celebrations around nearly every date on the calendar, and for many of those there are accompanying flags. Ours is a free country, and you and I are welcome to celebrate and promote any cause we think is important. That’s a big part of what makes America great. Your cause may differ totally from one I may have, but here, unlike in many other countries, it is not illegal for either of us to (peacefully) proclaim ours.

“As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” Joshua 24:15 states, and so does George Shuman. Also, as for me and my house, the flag we will fly is that of the United States of America; it’s the one flag that makes all the rest of them possible.

Adam had it right: “Here comes old glory!” I sure hope she will always be around.