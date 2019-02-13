Dear Readers,

Please allow me to introduce a good friend and fellow English teacher and writer. Her words here express the spirit of Valentine’s Day better than I ever could. I hope that they might inspire you to do something special, something spectacular for the one you love, in this special season of love. G. E. Shuman

My Engagement Story

By Amber Fecher

One moment. One sequence of moments. It wasn’t until the morning after that I was able to identify any of the emotions going through me.

Love.

That’s the emotion I felt strongest at that moment. I felt love. I felt loved. So much so that I felt frozen to my seat. The world seemed to stop. Time stood still. And I felt overwhelmed in love.

For about a month Kyle and I had been planning to spend a few days together for my winter break. He took off work and we made some fun but relaxing plans.

At the beginning of the week he told me to wear something nice the day I came up because he was going to make a Valentine/Anniversary (of 2 years together) dinner.

Out came the little black dress I’d been saving for a special occasion for at least two years.

The table was set for a romantic dinner – just like in the movies – cloth tablecloth, candles, music, a rose. Perfect. Beautiful. Romantic. The kind of dinner every girl wishes for.

I could smell the steak sizzling in the broiler. Green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, and sparkling cider accompanied the perfectly broiled steak.

Of course, he finished eating before me, so as I finished eating he opened his gift from me.

After eating homemade peach pie with a homemade crust that I made (Yes, I’m proud of this accomplishment!) he gave me his Valentine gifts for me.

Then he scooted his chair closer to me as I began to open them.

Hershey’s kisses with hazelnut centers.

A decorative box – I love those things!

Inside were a few very special gifts, the first being a pearl necklace that you “make” yourself – the pearl was still in the oyster and in a sealed container. Pretty neat.

The second box I opened was a beautiful set of pearl earrings and necklace. Real pearls. Beautiful. Perfect in their imperfection.

Then I opened the most beautiful ruby and diamond bracelet I’ve ever seen. It matched my outfit perfectly! I literally thought about a bracelet on my drive up and regretted not picking one to go with my outfit.

After he clasped the bracelet onto my wrist I opened the last item in the box…a homemade card.

I’m not sure if I breathed the next minute or ten or twenty.

The world kind of froze as I read the words he wrote.

I can’t tell you what my heart felt like, because I really can’t remember.

But the words I read told me that he sees me as a pearl of great price and my worth as far above rubies…and with one final question….

I looked up from the card and he got down on one knee…and he said: “Will you marry me?”

So now, my friends, I wear a ring on the third finger of my left hand. But it’s more than just a ring. Within it, it holds the heart of the man to whom I said, “yes.”

I look at my hand and see his heart.

And my heart? I’ll let you know when it feels normal again.

But you may be waiting a very, very long time…