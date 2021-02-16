This column is a bit hard for me to write. You see, I want to let you know about something good that is happening for me, without making it seem like I’m trying to sell you something or promote myself in some way. That being said, here’s something I would like to sell to you and promote myself in some way. Gee, at least I got that off my chest.

The truth is, I’ve been a ‘closet novelist’ for many years now. I used to write a book, get it copyrighted and all set to go, and send samples out to agents and publishers all over the country. Then I would simply wait for all the rejection slips to come in. That was the ugly part, and a big part of why it’s hard for me to talk about my books, or about myself very seriously.

In any case, one of the publishers bit years ago and my first novel was published. It was called “The Smoke and Mirrors Effect.” Unfortunately, nothing was ever done by that publisher to promote the book, or to promote the author. Shame on them. It failed, but publishing it at least impressed a few members of my family. I think it did, anyway.

So, with that, I am now going to venture into the world of self-promotion, although I hate going there. As of February first, another of my novels has been accepted and is already available on Amazon’s Kindle system. The book is called “A Corner Café” and will also soon be available in paperback. How exciting! Well, for me it really is.

Just in case some of you might be closet writers, as I was, please know that the world of book publishing has drastically changed recently. E-books are everywhere; paperbacks are published on demand. It’s all pretty cool.

This column is short, as I don’t have it in me to go on and on about how wonderful my new book is. You’ll just have to purchase one and learn that for yourself. Ha! I would appreciate it if you would consider doing that, and also if you could spread the news to e-mail friends, Facebook friends, Twitter friends, YouTube buddies, and even real, live face to face friends and family. Thanks!