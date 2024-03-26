If one must choose, it is much better to be rich than famous. However, if you are rich AND famous for being rich, that is a calamity.

People will resent you just for being you. Even worse, any new friend or romantic partner is apt to be interested in your money, whether they mean to or not.

You will be surrounded by moochers, sycophants, sycophantic moochers, and gold diggers. Money and fame will ensure you are rarely alone but always feeling lonely.

Longfellow Deeds (Gary Cooper) doesn’t know any of this as the movie begins. But he picks up on it quickly.

Deeds lives in rural Vermont, scratching out a living by writing the little poems inside greeting cards. One day he learns that he has inherited $20 million from an estranged uncle.

Mr. Deeds goes to New York City to live in his uncle’s mansion. He finds himself navigating an alien culture of cynics and liars. Nobody respects the plain-spoken Vermonter, and everyone wants a piece of the loot.

The only one who Deeds can trust – or so he thinks – is Babe Bennet (Jean Arthur): a beautiful young woman who collapses from exhaustion in front of the mansion. Deeds and Bennet are falling in love. But it’s going to come crashing down when Deeds learns that Bennet is an undercover reporter.

On the surface, “Mr. Deeds” is a Depression-Era screwball comedy. But director Frank Capra always has a lot more to say about American culture than the average comedy filmmaker.

From his reputation, I expected Capra movies to be simple good vs evil stories.

But Capra and his lead characters are always more interesting and ambiguous than that.

Longfellow Deeds is certainly a good guy, but he isn’t simple. And he’s no simpleton.

When city folks are subtly making fun of him, he recognizes it immediately. And he does not just walk away. He defiantly calls the City Slickers out on their rude behavior, and he’s mighty quick to sucker punch them.

Gary Cooper’s Deeds does not conform to 21st Century norms of gentlemanly behavior. He looks back idealistically to a bygone era of active moral leaders.

“Last night I was walking along and looking at the tall buildings. And I got to thinkin’ about what Thoreau said: ‘They created a lot of grand palaces here, but they forgot to create the noblemen to put in them.’”

Deeds’s code of chivalry is a little outdated as well.

Deeds is in his 30s – tall and strikingly handsome. So how come he’s never had a steady girl? Here’s why: Deeds is only interested in a damsel in distress that he can save.

Savvy newspaper reporter Babe Bennett wouldn’t have even caught Deeds’s eye as her true self: competent, self-sufficient, and upwardly mobile. But when she claims to be weak and destitute, Deeds is immediately smitten.

Whether this is chauvinistic, left-wing, or merely an odd kink is up to us to decide.

But any way you look at it, Longfellow Deeds is not a bland hero.

Much has changed in the 90 years since “Mr. Deeds Goes to Town” was written. One thing that hasn’t is that a rich person who can’t get along with other rich people is going to end up in court. The film’s climactic court-room scene feels a little contrived. But can you name an independent-minded billionaire who hasn’t been sued for no good reason? Capra was troubled by our litigious culture and rightfully so.

Being rich and famous is a nightmare that any sane person would want to avoid. If you want to give me a bunch of money secretly, I won’t say no. But if you offer me wealth AND fame, I will run away in terror.