On January 18, 2022, the Montpelier Police Department (MPD) announced to the community a partnership with CNA, an independent non-profit research and analysis organization in Virginia, and the US Department of Justice COPS Office to develop and deliver Managing Bias training for law enforcement agencies throughout the United States. MPD will serve as a pilot sight for the training, and our officers will provide valuable feedback to the course development team. This opportunity underscores our values and our focus on community policing, impartial policing, and Constitutional policing. Officers from regional police agencies will also be part of this project including Barre City, Barre Town, Northfield, Berlin, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Capitol Police. I would also like to that the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office for their support, strategic guidance and goal development to MPD throughout our development in incorporating modern 21st Century Policing-based practices.

MPD anticipates beginning the pilot testing for the Managing Bias curricula late September/early October, with additional training and evaluation sessions in early 2023. The pilot evaluates anti-bias education programs using a training program on managing the impact of implicit biases.

Not only will Vermont’s community-first way of policing be on full display for the rest of the U.S., but our very own county will be a key influence at the tip of the spear for agencies nationwide to help our profession rebuild trust and legitimacy with the communities that we serve. I am extraordinarily proud of the men and women of the Montpelier Police Department and our regional partners.

For more information on CNA, please visit https://www.cna.org/.