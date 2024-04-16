As of April 7, more Vermont families qualify for financial assistance to help pay for regulated child care, preschool, and afterschool care. For example, a family of four earning $124,800 per year qualifies.

The Child Care Financial Assistance Program (CCFAP) helps Vermont children access regulated and quality care by covering some or all child care costs for eligible families. The program currently serves 7,229 children across the state.

“Vermont families rely on child care programs to provide safe, enriching care and education to their young children while they work or attend school. The Child Care Financial Assistance Program can now help even more families afford the child care they need,” said Janet McLaughlin, Deputy Commissioner of the Child Development Division (CDD).

Families in the program pay a weekly family share. Family shares range from $0 to $250 based on family size and income. The State then pays for some or all child care costs minus the determined family share amount. In some instances, families must pay the difference between their child care program’s tuition and what the State pays.

New CDD guidelines increased the number of families that qualify for the program. The highest income eligibility level has increased to 400% of the federal poverty level (FPL), up from 350%. The FPL is a measure of income that determines a family’s eligibility for programs. In October, eligibility will expand to include families with income up to 575% of the FPL.

Eligibility for the program also reflects the 2024 FPL income numbers. Using the 2024 FPL income numbers means that some families enrolled in the program have a lower weekly family share. Other families will qualify for the program for the first time.

“Affordable access to quality child care benefits the children served, supports the workforce in Vermont, and allows families to better manage their work, family, and financial needs,” said Chris Winters, Commissioner of the Department for Children and Families.

To apply for CCFAP, families must meet the following eligibility requirements:

• Have child(ren) age 6 weeks to 13 years (19 years for those with special needs),

• Have an approved reason for needing child care, like work or training,

• Meet Vermont’s income guidelines

• Be a Vermont resident

• Have less than $1 million in assets, and

• Have child(ren) with an eligible citizenship status. This requirement ends June 30.

To apply for CCFAP, families should contact their local Community Child Care Support Agency. Agency staff can also help families find care.