More pot? or not?

Dear Editor

Are you concerned about what lies ahead with retail marijuana stores ready to roll out in Vermont? Should you be? Marijuana is safe that’s why they legalized it, right? It was legalized through twists and turns at the State House and sudden party-line votes. Though physician and law enforcement groups were opposed and the Governor’s Marijuana Commission’s study report wasn’t even out, the voting was pushed through. Is this a safe vetting process? There wasn’t time for any public opinion. Maybe this time there should be.

Numerous well respected health groups – AMA, NAMI, NIH, March of Dimes, and others that will quickly provide evidence that today’s marijuana is 10-30 times more potent than it was in the 70’s and 80’s and along with that comes added health risks and social concerns. One quick link to find lots of facts is https://learnaboutsam.org/sam-resources/ . It includes increases in crime, cartel presence, homelessness, ER visits, birth defects, highway fatalities, and medical evidence it does harm to developing brains. This is not exaggeration scare tactics. Are there youth interested in learning more and hearing ideas on how they can make a difference?

Jody Belsher from “The Other Side of Cannabis” is coming to Montpelier in the morning and Rutland in the evening on Wed. Feb. 27. She will share youth testimonies and ideas on how youth can be a voice. Are there youth and adults that are concerned? Write to no2potvt@gmail for more information.

By M Hafner